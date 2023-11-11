Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Griffintown pizzeria target of overnight shooting: Montreal police

By Staff Global News
Posted November 11, 2023 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal North Arson Investigation'
Montreal North Arson Investigation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A restaurant in Montreal’s Griffintown district was the target of a shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday, police say.

Residents in the area woke up to the sounds of gunshots fired at Italian eatery Pizzeria Moretti on Wellington Street near the Peel Street intersection just after 4 a.m., authorities say.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils told Global News several 911 calls were made and witnesses told officers that at least one suspect fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured but one person, presumably staff, was inside the establishment at the time of the shooting. The restaurant lists 11 p.m. as its closing time on Friday evenings.

Trending Now

Officers say at least one of the restaurant’s windows was smashed and several bullet casings were located at the scene by officers.

Story continues below advertisement

A security perimeter was set up on Wellington Street between Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Peel Street for forensic investigators. No suspects have been arrested.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices