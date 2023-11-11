Griffintown pizzeria target of overnight shooting: Montreal police

A restaurant in Montreal’s Griffintown district was the target of a shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday, police say.
Residents in the area woke up to the sounds of gunshots fired at Italian eatery Pizzeria Moretti on Wellington Street near the Peel Street intersection just after 4 a.m., authorities say.
Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils told Global News several 911 calls were made and witnesses told officers that at least one suspect fled the scene on foot.
No one was injured but one person, presumably staff, was inside the establishment at the time of the shooting. The restaurant lists 11 p.m. as its closing time on Friday evenings.
Officers say at least one of the restaurant’s windows was smashed and several bullet casings were located at the scene by officers.
A security perimeter was set up on Wellington Street between Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Peel Street for forensic investigators. No suspects have been arrested.
