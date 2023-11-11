Police in N.B. issue alert for armed suspect after shooting, arrest made

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.

RCMP say the person was arrested in connection with a firearms incident.

The original alert was issued at 1:53 a.m. local time after reports of shots fired near a business on the town’s Main Street.

The RCMP is searching for a male reported to be carrying a firearm with dangerous intent in the Main street area of Sussex. Subject is a male, approx 19 yo, wearing a blue coat and grey jogging pants, on foot, in the area of Sussex. Shelter in place and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/v96gPfk5sf — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) November 11, 2023

Police say one person sustained injuries that are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Mounties say there is no further risk to the public.

Alert Ready issued for armed individual, one person in custody https://t.co/bNJHwosKi9 #Sussex — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) November 11, 2023

Sussex is roughly 65 kilometres northeast of Saint John.