Crime

Police in N.B. issue alert for armed suspect after shooting, arrest made

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2023 7:30 am
New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.

RCMP say the person was arrested in connection with a firearms incident.

The original alert was issued at 1:53 a.m. local time after reports of shots fired near a business on the town’s Main Street.

Police say one person sustained injuries that are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Mounties say there is no further risk to the public.

Sussex is roughly 65 kilometres northeast of Saint John.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

