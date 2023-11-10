Fort Macleod company to invest $28.5M into new facility

Send this page to someone via email

It’s an investment aimed at building a stronger economy in Fort Macleod.

Structural Truss Systems Ltd. (STS) has been a prominent design and manufacturing business in the community since 1981.

The company engineers building systems such as roof trusses, open-web floor truss systems, prefabricated wall panels and laminated posts.

Now with over 40 years experience, three buildings and 220 employees; they’re looking to expand.

CEO Brent Feyter announced on Friday that the company will be investing $28.5 million to build a fourth facility in town.

“The companies have grown to the point where we’ve maxed out capacity of current production facility,” said Feyter. “A new facility is required to ensure both companies continues growing safely and effectively. The new facility will more than double plant size and to double outputs only once fully staffed and equipped.”

Alongside STS’s investment, Matt Jones, Alberta’s Minister of Jobs, Economy, And Trade, announced that a rural stream from the Investment and Growth Fund will provide $996,580 to support the project.

“STS will start construction on this latest facility almost immediately, creating jobs while growing and diversifying the local and provincial economy,” said Jones.

In total, 33 permanent and 12 temporary jobs will be created because of the new 180,000 square foot facility.

“We recognize that job creation of any size is tremendously beneficial to obviously local communities and what we also see is that the more investment we get in an area, the more investment we can attract,” explained Jones. “And that’s why we have programs like the Investment and Growth Fund which rewards job creators for creating net new jobs.”

Structural Truss Systems anticipates the new building to be manufacture ready by the end of 2024.