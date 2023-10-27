Fort Macleod Curling Club celebrates 125th anniversary

The Fort Macleod Curling Club is celebrating its 125th anniversary this weekend.

Longtime members of the organization gathered Friday morning for a few quick games and to look back on the more than a century history of the club.

The Fort Macleod Curling Club has close to 60 members that call the club home who will be recognizing a historic milestone this weekend with festivities that are sure to satisfy curling lovers across southern Alberta.

“There’s something about a curler,” said club president Sherri Zoeteman. “You have got to have a sense of humour Because in the winter, what are you doing? You’re inside, throwing rocks on a sheet of ice.

“(The Fort Macleod Curling Club is) one of the oldest in Alberta … Lethbridge is the oldest, but still, it’s something to celebrate.”

Members said one of the main reasons they continue to come back is the friendships they have made throughout their time with the group.

“The camaraderie and the pressure,” said member Garry Larson. “I love skipping and I really like to play third. Because third or second, you’re usually cleanup, so you get to throw the big weight.”

“I’ve curled over 40 years and my parents before that,” said historian Cathy Park. “My dad was one of the volunteers to get the ice in and the artificial ice plants — and he was the mayor in the 60s.”

Also, on tap this weekend is the Curl with Rockstars fundraiser that will allow the highest bidders to test their skills against professional curlers like Shannon Kleibrink and Casey Scheidegger.

The money raised will benefit the Sandra Schmirler Foundation, which helps purchase life-saving equipment for premature and critically ill babies in Canada.