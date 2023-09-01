Menu

Crime

4 youth arrested, charged in Fort Macleod Pride event disruption

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 4:21 pm
The Empress Theatre in Fort Macleod was the target of mischief during a Pride event on Aug. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
The Empress Theatre in Fort Macleod was the target of mischief during a Pride event on Aug. 26, 2023. Global News
Four male youths have been arrested and charged following an incident at a Fort Macleod, Alta., Pride event on Saturday.

Around 8:30 p.m., the RCMP responded to calls from the Empress Theatre. An investigation revealed four suspects threw marten and fisher lure oil in the building, causing a very foul smell during the event.

The theatre has been closed since that incident.

All four suspects have been arrested and were each charged with mischief under $5,000. Being youth, they cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The four have been released and are due to appear at youth court on Dec. 15.

Fort Macleod RCMP are still looking for information about a second incident that happened that night.

At around 11:38 p.m., RCMP were called about a burning of a Pride flag at Centennial Park, when five male suspects were involved.

“The Alberta RCMP takes any crimes directed against a specific group very seriously, urges the public to report any potential hate incidents, and responds to all such reports,” they said in a statement. “In addition to holding perpetrators accountable, reporting hate incidents allows us to provide victims with support services, potentially assists with related investigations and helps document repeated behaviours.”

Anyone with information about the incidents can be shared with RCMP by calling 403-553-7220. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimePrideMischiefYouth Criminal Justice ActFort MacleodEmpress Theatrefort macleod pride
