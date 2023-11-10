Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Union warns of ‘insane’ drug problem at B.C. prison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2023 10:21 pm
Click to play video: '$100K in drugs seized from Mountain Institute in Agassiz'
$100K in drugs seized from Mountain Institute in Agassiz
The union representing federal prison guards is renewing its call to scrap the needle exchange program in Canada’s correctional centres. More than $100,000 worth of crystal meth and other drugs were found at mountain institution in Agassiz Wednesday night.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A union leader says a prison in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley is experiencing an “insane” drug problem, with drones making multiple deliveries to prisoners each day.

John Randle, regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, says staff at the Mountain Institution in Agassiz are exhausted from handling the “non-stop” drone drops and overdoses among inmates.

The union says in a statement that officers seized almost 200 grams of crystal meth and other drugs at the prison on Wednesday.

It also says there have been two fatal overdoses in the prison since mid-October.

Trending Now

Randle says the planned expansion of a needle exchange program to facilities that he says includes medium-security Mountain Institution risks worsening the problem.

Correctional Service Canada says on its website it has been rolling out the needle exchange program since 2018 and it’s currently being used at nine federal facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on BC
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices