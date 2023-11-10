Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fuzzy fugitive: RCMP in Nanaimo corral Chewy the escaped alpaca

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 4:15 pm
Chewy the alpaca is seen here on a wild and woolly jaunt after escaping his enclosure on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Chewy the alpaca is seen here on a wild and woolly jaunt after escaping his enclosure on Tuesday morning. Nanaimo RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say they’ve apprehended a fuzzy fugitive — and brought him home without anyone being fleeced.

The call came in around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, when Chewy the three-year-old alpaca escaped his enclosure and decided to go for a “late-night unescorted jaunt” in his South Wellington neighbourhood, according to an RCMP media release.

Click to play video: 'Snake on the loose after escaping from Kitsilano apartment'
Snake on the loose after escaping from Kitsilano apartment

The wild and wooly escapee was reported to be heading for the highway, prompting a quick RCMP response.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers arrived to find Chewy on Highway 1 “checking out the lights and sounds and seeming to enjoy himself,” RCMP said.

Mounties used their lights and sirens to corral the escapee, and gently guide him home.

Trending Now

Chewy was reunited with his “extremely worried but grateful owner” around 3 a.m.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts. 

Click to play video: 'B.C. animal shelter throws party for dog who survived historic flood'
B.C. animal shelter throws party for dog who survived historic flood

 

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices