Fuzzy fugitive: RCMP in Nanaimo corral Chewy the escaped alpaca

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say they’ve apprehended a fuzzy fugitive — and brought him home without anyone being fleeced.
The call came in around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, when Chewy the three-year-old alpaca escaped his enclosure and decided to go for a “late-night unescorted jaunt” in his South Wellington neighbourhood, according to an RCMP media release.
The wild and wooly escapee was reported to be heading for the highway, prompting a quick RCMP response.
Officers arrived to find Chewy on Highway 1 “checking out the lights and sounds and seeming to enjoy himself,” RCMP said.
Mounties used their lights and sirens to corral the escapee, and gently guide him home.
Chewy was reunited with his “extremely worried but grateful owner” around 3 a.m.
