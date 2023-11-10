Fuzzy fugitive: RCMP in Nanaimo corral Chewy the escaped alpaca

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say they’ve apprehended a fuzzy fugitive — and brought him home without anyone being fleeced.

The call came in around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, when Chewy the three-year-old alpaca escaped his enclosure and decided to go for a “late-night unescorted jaunt” in his South Wellington neighbourhood, according to an RCMP media release.

0:55 Snake on the loose after escaping from Kitsilano apartment

The wild and wooly escapee was reported to be heading for the highway, prompting a quick RCMP response.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers arrived to find Chewy on Highway 1 “checking out the lights and sounds and seeming to enjoy himself,” RCMP said.

Mounties used their lights and sirens to corral the escapee, and gently guide him home.

Chewy was reunited with his “extremely worried but grateful owner” around 3 a.m.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.