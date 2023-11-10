Menu

Crime

Another arrest made in kidnapping of woman from Mississauga nightclub

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 3:51 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Another arrest has been made after a 24-year-old woman was kidnapped from a nightclub in Mississauga, forced into a stolen vehicle and held for two days, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the kidnapping happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 24 when the victim, a Toronto resident, was at a nightclub in the area of Dixie Road and Britannia Road East.

Police said the woman was taken to “several locations” in Owen Sound before she was released in the Toronto area. She was reportedly held for 48 hours.

She wasn’t physically injured, police said.

On Friday, officers announced their ninth arrest in connection with the case.

A 19-year-old Brampton man has been charged with a number of offences, including kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, five counts of failing to comply with a sentence, and two counts of flight from a peace officer.

He is also wanted by York Regional Police for robbery, officers said.

Meanwhile, a Canada-wide warrant is in effect for a 22-year-old Mississauga man wanted in connection with the kidnapping.

“Search warrants were executed at several residences and vehicles in Owen Sound and the Greater Toronto Area,” police added.

“Nearly $600,000 of drugs and two extended handgun magazines with ammunition have been seized.”

