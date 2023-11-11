Canadians to honour veterans, fallen soldiers in Remembrance Day ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians will gather at cenotaphs across the country on Saturday to honour the military servicemen and women who put their lives on the line, with thousands set to attend the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.

The service, however, comes as defence leaders have spent much of the past year warning the world is facing unprecedented security threats amid the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and the Gaza Strip, and rising tensions with India and China.

It also is taking place after a year that saw the Canadian Armed Forces deploy thousands of troops to battle domestic disasters, including the historic wildfires that blazed a trail of destruction from coast to coast to coast.

But as Canada takes in all that has happened in the past year, eyes turn to those who have fought in battles around the world from the Second World War to the Korean War, as well as more recent conflicts like that in Afghanistan.

Story continues below advertisement

More than one million Canadians served in the Second World War. More than 45,000 died and another 55,000 were wounded. Another 33,000 fought in the Korean War.

Veterans Affairs Canada says there are 9,267 veterans of the Second World War and Korean War who are still alive in Canada.

1:50 Friday ceremonies ahead of Remembrance Day in Toronto

Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon, who is Canada’s commander-in-chief, will be in attendance and preside over the ceremony.

For the government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend alongside Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas-Taylor.

The Silver Cross Mother this year, Gloria Hooper from St. Claude, Man., will also attend to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of all parents who lost a child in uniform. Hooper’s son, Sapper Chris Holopina, was a combat engineer based in Petawawa and was serving in Bosnia in 1996 as part of Operation Alliance. He was 22 years old at the time and was the first of 23 Canadian Forces members who lost their lives while deployed in the Balkans between 1992 and 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

The ceremony also comes as Canada marks the 75th anniversary of the first peacekeeping mission — held in the Middle East — which saw peacekeepers monitor the truce between Israel and its Arab neighbours.

The CAF first participated in a peacekeeping mission in 1954 in Cambodia. Since then, Canada has participated in dozens of peacekeeping missions, with the longest ever in Cyprus lasting from 1964 to 1993, with a small contingent of military observers still there today.

3:09 Mom of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia named 2023 Silver Cross Mother

A separate ceremony for Indigenous veterans will also get underway at 9 a.m. local time at the Aboriginal Veterans Monument.

Global News will have live coverage of the ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET on our website and YouTube page.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ David Akin and Bryan Mullan