Where to go and when this Remembrance Day in Winnipeg and area

That’s the call every day, but particularly this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 11, when people in Canada will gather at various ceremonies across the country to reflect on, and honour, the lives of those who died fighting for our freedom.

Phil Otis, past president of the Charleswood Legion 100, said there are various Remembrance Day ceremonies and events that Winnipeggers and surrounding Manitobans can go to this weekend.

His said his legion’s service is usually huge with about 1,000 attendees. “It is a great service. There’s about a thousand people that normally attend this event, and when they finish it, most people go back to the legion and downstairs they serve food,” he said, noting 17-Wing will be a part of the ceremony.

Otis advises arriving about 30 minutes early to ceremonies, as seats can fill up fast.

He added that there’s some etiquette to follow upon arrival, but it’s not so difficult.

“You’ll just listen to the emcee” he said. “They’ll let you know when you should be standing or sitting down. Of course, military people will be saluting. The biggest thing of all is, of course, the two minutes of silence and then a tribute to the veterans. In particular, the ones that paid the ultimate sacrifice and died for our country, for the peace that we know today.”

It’s important to attend a ceremony for this reason, he said.

“It is the one time of year, during the poppy campaign, that we recognize the veterans and the promise that we (made): that we will never, ever forget the veterans. Especially those who have fallen.”

Here is a list of where you can go in Winnipeg and area to commemorate:

Winnipeg South Osborne Legion 252: 256 Osborne Street, Winnipeg. A ceremony will be held here from 10 a.m. to 11:3 0a.m., Nov. 11.

Fort Garry Legion Branch 90: 762 Pembina Highway, Winnipeg. This legion branch will host a ceremony from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 11. Doors, open at 10 a.m., and will close at 1-:45 a.m., or when seating capacity is reached.

Bruce Park/St James Legion 4: A ceremony will be held at Bruce Park from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Nov. 11. There will be a march to Bruce Park from Lyle Street before the ceremony. Those wishing to partake are encouraged to meet at the legion for 9:45 a.m. to bus to the start location.

The legion will remain closed until the ceremony and parade is over. Afterward, those who would like can march back to St James Legion, where there will be a gathering and chili served.

Oak Park High School: 820 Charleswood Road, Winnipeg. Charleswood Legion 100 will be hosting a ceremony here from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Nov. 11. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Selkirk Recreation Centre: 180 Easton Drive, Selkirk. A ceremony will be held here from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., Nov. 11.

Morris Multiplex South Hall: 350 Main Street South, Morris. The Morris Legion Branch 111, will be hosting a ceremony here from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 11.

Winnipeg Beach Legion Branch: 20 Hamilton Ave, Winnipeg Beach. A ceremony will be held here from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Nov 11. The Legion asks attendees to be seated by 10:30 a.m.

Carman Community Hall: 60-1st Avenue, NW, Carman. The Carman Legion Branch 18 will host a ceremony at this location from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 11. The ceremony will remember men and women from Carman who gave their lives in the Service of Canada.

Stride Place: 245 Royal Road South, Portage la Prairie. The Portage la Prairie Legion Branch 65 will host a ceremony at the Stride place from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Nov. 11. It asks those who come to be seated by 10:30 a.m.

Lac du Bonnet Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164: 45 McArthur Avenue, Lac du Bonnet. A ceremony will be held here from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Emerson Complex: 101 Church Street, Emerson. The Emerson Legion Branch 77 will host a ceremony at this location from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The program will include the laying of wreaths, the March of the Colours, the national anthem, hymns and prayers and the reading of more than 320 names of veterans from the RM of Emerson-Franklin.