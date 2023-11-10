Calgary police investigate shooting in Marlborough

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police continue to investigate a shooting in the 900 block of Marcombe Drive Thursday night.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:50 p.m., where they found a vehicle that had been involved in a collision.

Police say one person inside the vehicle was suffering from gunshot wounds. Three others were taken to hospital, one in critical condition and two in stable condition.

The vehicle involved in the crash clipped a power pole in an alley before crashing into a tree near Bob Edwards School. It’s unclear if the shooting led to the crash or who in the vehicle was shot.

“We’re still continuing with witnesses and scene management and evidence that’s been collected so far,” said Gerry Murtagh, duty inspector with Calgary police.

Police say the victim was known to them.

Police continue to investigate but believe the incident was targeted and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

“We’d rather have that call that says ‘I think I see this,’ or ‘this happened,’” Murtagh added. “We’d rather have it and assess it and decide whether it’s relevant to the investigation.”