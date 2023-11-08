Menu

Canada

Calgary police seek dashcam footage of Deerfoot Trail hit-and-run

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 2:13 pm
Calgary polce crime tape and vehicle View image in full screen
File: A Calgary police vehicle along with police tape at a crime scene. Global News
Calgary police are seeking witnesses and video following a hit-and-run on Deerfoot Trail in October.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, a black Toyota Corolla was travelling northbound on Deerfoot when it was struck by an unknown individual driving a black Jeep Cherokee south of 17 Avenue Southeast, causing “significant damage,” the Calgary Police Service said.

Police said the driver of the Jeep failed to remain at the scene following the collision and the driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

As the Calgary police continue to investigate the collision, they’re asking for anyone with dashcam footage from northbound Deerfoot Trail between Glenmore Trail and 17 Avenue S.E. on that Saturday in the 6 p.m. hour to contact police.

Witnesses or anyone with video footage can call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

