Crime

Manitoba police dog tracks suspect in wooded, rural area, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 11:24 am
Manitoba RCMP say suspects fled into the woods after abandoning this stolen off-road vehicle. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say suspects fled into the woods after abandoning this stolen off-road vehicle. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are crediting a police dog with tracking down a suspect who took off into a wooded area in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone.

Police from the Amaranth detachment said they were called Wednesday afternoon about a suspicious off-road vehicle driving in and out of people’s yards on Road 50 West.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Sandy Bay First Nation. It had become inoperable, and its two occupants ran into the nearby woods.

Police dog Jolt. View image in full screen
Police dog Jolt. Manitoba RCMP

With the help of Manitoba First Nations Police, a woman was arrested and taken into custody, but the second suspect, a 32-year-old Winnipeg man, remained in the forest.

Police dog Jolt tracked him to the other side of the bush line, where he was hiding in a wood pile. The man tried to run but was arrested by Jolt and her handler.

RCMP said the suspect was wanted on a number of warrants, including a pair of assaults as well as a robbery. He has since been charged with possessing property obtained by crime, two counts of resisting a peace officer, and mischief.

Amaranth RCMP continue to investigate.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

