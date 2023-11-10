Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial of woman charged in grisly murder adjourned as she fires lawyer

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 3:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman allegedly castrated victim in 2021 Kelowna murder'
Woman allegedly castrated victim in 2021 Kelowna murder
The common-law wife of a murder victim testified in court Monday. She alleged that at the time, back in 2021 - she was the one who found the body of her partner in the home of the accused. A warning, this story may be disturbing to some viewers. Victoria Femia reports – Oct 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Content Warning: This story contains some disturbing content. Reader discretion is advised.

The trial of Kelowna woman charged with the killing and castration of a former friend was adjourned mid-way through proceedings last week when she fired her lawyer.

Gabriella Sears, who is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Darren Middleton, is now looking for a new lawyer, the BC Prosecution Service said in a brief statement.

“The trial has been adjourned briefly to allow her to retain new counsel. The BCPS will have no further comment while the matter remains before the court.”

The complicated trial had been ongoing for weeks, following a voir dire in which Sears’s then-lawyer, Jordan Watt,  successfully argued to have her jailhouse confession to the killing ousted from the evidence the Crown could draw on in its case.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kelowna man now facing second degree murder charge'
Kelowna man now facing second degree murder charge

Since then, the judge has heard from RCMP officers and  witnesses about the gruesome crime and repeatedly looked at video from the scene.

A Louisville Slugger baseball bat and box cutter were found next to the body of  Middleton on June 17, 2021, Brenda Adams, Middleton’s common-law spouse of four years, told the court.

Trending Now

Adams and Middleton had known Sears, a transgender woman who transitioned only days before Middleton’s death, for around five months, Adams said. They were friends, and Sears worked for the couple, helping with manual labour around their property. In turn, they paid Sears in food and drinks.

One day, when Middleton failed to come home when he said he would, Adams thought she should check in with Sears and drove to her house.

When she arrived at the Sycamore Road home, Adams saw Middleton’s truck in the driveway. She “could hear water running inside the residence and nothing else,” Crown counsel David Grabavac told the court.

Story continues below advertisement

“She eventually entered the residence and followed the sound of running water to the bathroom.”

There she found Middleton’s body, Grabavac said. He was  partially undressed and castrated on the bathroom floor next to a running tub.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices