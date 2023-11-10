Careless use of smoking materials blamed for William St. house fire in Peterborough

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday night.
According to platoon chief Chris Davis, around 11 p.m. Peterborough Fire Services responded to a structure fire on William Street.
On arrival crews found flames coming from the roof area of the third flood of the home.
Davis says all occupants managed to get out of the home safely before crews arrived on scene.
Davis said crews quickly extinguished the fire from the outside of the building and then entered to search for any interior spread of the fire.
No one was displaced by the fire. Damage is estimated at $50,000.
Davis says the cause of the fire was determined to be careless use of smoking materials.
