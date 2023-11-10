Careless use of smoking materials blamed for William St. house fire in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday night.

According to platoon chief Chris Davis, around 11 p.m. Peterborough Fire Services responded to a structure fire on William Street.

On arrival crews found flames coming from the roof area of the third flood of the home.

Davis says all occupants managed to get out of the home safely before crews arrived on scene.

TRAFFIC: William Street in Peterborough is blocked while @PtboFireRescue deal with a fire that appears in the top part of the home. Check back for more information as it becomes available from officials #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/ALX0puJCKo — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 10, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Davis said crews quickly extinguished the fire from the outside of the building and then entered to search for any interior spread of the fire.

No one was displaced by the fire. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

Davis says the cause of the fire was determined to be careless use of smoking materials.