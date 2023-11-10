Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Careless use of smoking materials blamed for William St. house fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 3:20 pm
Careless use of smoking materials blamed William Street house fire in Peterborough
Peterborough Fire Services battled a house fire on William Street on Thursday night. No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported following a house fire in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday night.

According to platoon chief Chris Davis, around 11 p.m. Peterborough Fire Services responded to a structure fire on William Street.

On arrival crews found flames coming from the roof area of the third flood of the home.

Davis says all occupants managed to get out of the home safely before crews arrived on scene.

Davis said crews quickly extinguished the fire from the outside of the building and then entered to search for any interior spread of the fire.

No one was displaced by the fire. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

Davis says the cause of the fire was determined to be careless use of smoking materials.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

