Fire

1 to hospital after tent fire at Wolfe Street encampment in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 12:04 pm
1 to hospital following tent fire at Wolfe Street encampment in Peterborough
One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a tent at the Wolfe Street encampment in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday morning.
One person was taken to hospital following a tent fire at the Wolfe Street encampment in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded around 10:30 a.m. and found one person suffering from reported burns and possible smoke inhalation.

Paramedics treated the person at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment while Peterborough Fire Services extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The encampment is near where 50 modular housing units are being installed to serve those experiencing homelessness.

In September the city approved a bylaw to allow temporary tenting on the parking lot at the southeast corner of Aylmer and Wolfe streets during the construction and installation of the modular units at the nearby Rehill parking lot on Wolfe Street.

— more to come

