Arrest made in fatal Vernon hit-and-run

The driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that killed a Vernon pedestrian early Monday morning has been found and arrested.

On Nov. 6, around 4:40 a.m., a pedestrian was fatally hit by a car while crossing 25th Avenue in Vernon. He died at the scene

“Investigators were able to determine the make and model of the vehicle from debris at the crash site,” RCMP said in a press release.

“A license plate obtained from CCTV footage in the area led police to a residence where they located the suspect vehicle.”

Officers obtained a search warrant and seized the vehicle from the property. The suspect surrendered himself to police and was arrested.

The 31-year old Vernon man has been charged with one count of failing to remain under the Criminal Code.

Following an initial court appearance, he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 8.