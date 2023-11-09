Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in fatal Vernon hit-and-run

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 4:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Program to tackle mental health'
Program to tackle mental health
A program to help tackle the mental health crisis is being expanded. Nine more communities have been approved to join the Car program--an initiative that has mental health experts responding to police calls alongside the RCMP in situations where mental distress is involved. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, two of the nine communities announced are Penticton and Vernon. – Jul 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that killed a Vernon pedestrian early Monday morning has been found and arrested.

On  Nov. 6, around 4:40 a.m., a pedestrian was fatally hit by a car while crossing 25th Avenue in Vernon. He died at the scene

“Investigators were able to determine the make and model of the vehicle from debris at the crash site,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'RCMP announce arrest in 1976 homicide of Pauline Brazeau'
RCMP announce arrest in 1976 homicide of Pauline Brazeau
Trending Now

“A license plate obtained from CCTV footage in the area led police to a residence where they located the suspect vehicle.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officers obtained a search warrant and seized the vehicle from the property. The suspect surrendered himself to police and was arrested.

The 31-year old Vernon man has been charged with one count of failing to remain under the Criminal Code.

Following an initial court appearance, he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 8.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices