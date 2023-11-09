Menu

Crime

Manitoba cops capture B.C. fugitive with help of Corrections Canada, Vancouver police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 3:13 pm
Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Stony Mountain Institution. File / Global News
A violent offender from British Columbia who fled to Manitoba is back behind bars, police say.

Jessie Gerald Joe Martin-French, 28, who had been serving a sentence for drug and gun offences, left a B.C. halfway house Oct. 29, police said, and headed east.

After being tipped off by Vancouver police and Corrections Canada that Martin-French was believed to be in Portage la Prairie, the Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit (MIVOAU) tracked him to a local residence, where police say the suspect jumped out of a bedroom window in an attempt to escape. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

Martin-French was taken to Stony Mountain Institution to await transportation back to B.C.

