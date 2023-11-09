Menu

Crime

Suspect in romance scam said he owned oil rig in Middle East but urgently needed money: Peel police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 12:25 pm
On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a Toronto home and arrested 26-year-old Chimezie Nwabueze. .
On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a Toronto home and arrested 26-year-old Chimezie Nwabueze. . Handout / Peel Regional Police
A suspect in an online romance scam said he owned an oil rig in the Middle East but urgently needed money, in a scheme that saw a 73-year-old victim defrauded of more than $250,000, police allege.

Peel Regional Police said Thursday that in September 2022, the suspect met the female victim through a dating website and communicated daily through text and calls.

The suspect claimed he owned an oil rig in the Middle East but urgently needed money, police said, and the suspect promised to repay the victim and eventually meet in person.

Police said the suspect never actually met the victim in person.

The victim realize she had been defrauded after seeing a media report about romance scams, police said.

Matchmaker warns of new, advanced romance scams
She had sent the suspect more than $250,000 via cryptocurrency.

Police said they’re now concerned there may be more victims.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a Toronto home and arrested 26-year-old Chimezie Nwabueze.

He’s been charged with fraud over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, uttering forged documents and identity fraud.

“Police located and seized high-value jewelry, a luxury automobile, and proceeds related to the offences,” police said.

Nwabueze was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

