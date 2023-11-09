Menu

Entertainment

Shania Twain set to perform in Saskatoon Thursday despite bus rollover

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 12:00 pm
Several injured in highway bus crash near Wolseley, Sask.
Grenfell Fire Department Chief Dwayne Stone said on Wednesday, 'The front and back windows were out, and we were just trying to get everyone out even through the safety hatches as safely as possible.'
Shania Twain is set to hit the stage in Saskatoon a day after members of her concert production crew were in a bus crash on an icy highway in southeast Saskatchewan.

The Sasktel Centre, where the singer is set to perform, says the concert is going ahead.A bus and truck from the Queen of Me’ tour were in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Wolseley on Wednesday morning.

Twain was not on the bus.

Dwayne Stone, the fire chief for the Town of Grenfell, says firefighters and first responders were called out to the crash just after 7 a.m., where they had to break windows to free 13 people trapped in the bus.

Stone said firefighters used an emergency hatch in the roof and took out windows in order to get the people out.The people in the vehicles were taken to hospital and all but two were released the same day.Emergency officials have said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Andrew Benson. 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

