Protest held at Toronto’s Union Station over Israel-Hamas conflict

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pro-Palestinian protest was held at Toronto’s Union Station during the morning commute Thursday as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues.

The protest took place at a very busy space in the station, where commuters get off the subway and walk into the concourse where there are shops and businesses.

LISTEN: Global News Reporter Matt Carty joins 640 Toronto from the scene

Story continues below advertisement

Demonstrators formed a circle in the middle of the space, with many holding banners and signs.

Protesters also demanded a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict.

An apparent organizer led protesters through songs and chants.

View image in full screen Matt Carty / Global News

Law enforcement was at the scene as well.

The protest was labelled as shutting down Union Station, but commuters were still able to get around the demonstration and there weren’t any transit delays reported.

The demonstrators began heading outside the station around 10 a.m. and the protest ended shortly after that.