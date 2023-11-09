Protest held at Toronto’s Union Station over Israel-Hamas conflict

A pro-Palestinian protest was held at Toronto’s Union Station during the morning commute Thursday as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues.
The protest took place at a very busy space in the station, where commuters get off the subway and walk into the concourse where there are shops and businesses.
LISTEN: Global News Reporter Matt Carty joins 640 Toronto from the scene
Demonstrators formed a circle in the middle of the space, with many holding banners and signs.
Protesters also demanded a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict.
An apparent organizer led protesters through songs and chants.
Law enforcement was at the scene as well.
The protest was labelled as shutting down Union Station, but commuters were still able to get around the demonstration and there weren’t any transit delays reported.
The demonstrators began heading outside the station around 10 a.m. and the protest ended shortly after that.
