Canada

Protest held at Toronto’s Union Station over Israel-Hamas conflict

By Ryan Rocca & Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 11:22 am
Demonstrators at Toronto's Union Station on Thursday. View image in full screen
Demonstrators at Toronto's Union Station on Thursday. Matt Carty / Global News
A pro-Palestinian protest was held at Toronto’s Union Station during the morning commute Thursday as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues.

The protest took place at a very busy space in the station, where commuters get off the subway and walk into the concourse where there are shops and businesses.

LISTEN: Global News Reporter Matt Carty joins 640 Toronto from the scene

Demonstrators formed a circle in the middle of the space, with many holding banners and signs.

Protesters also demanded a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict.

An apparent organizer led protesters through songs and chants.

Protest held at Toronto’s Union Station over Israel-Hamas conflict - image View image in full screen
Matt Carty / Global News
Law enforcement was at the scene as well.

The protest was labelled as shutting down Union Station, but commuters were still able to get around the demonstration and there weren’t any transit delays reported.

The demonstrators began heading outside the station around 10 a.m. and the protest ended shortly after that.

