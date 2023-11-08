2 arrested, pellet gun thought to be source of school lockdown: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A pellet gun set off a school lockdown in the North Okanagan on Tuesday morning, police say.

Vernon RCMP say two individuals were arrested in connection with the incident at Kalamalka Secondary School in Coldstream.

A weapons report led to school officials initiating a ‘hold and secure,’ with police adding that their initial investigation suggested an individual may have been in possession of what was possibly a firearm on or near school property.

“Further investigation has also led to police recovering the alleged weapon, an imitation firearm believed to be a pellet gun,” Vernon RCMP said on Wednesday.

The two suspects were later released from custody with conditions that include a future court date.

“At this time, there has not been any information or evidence collected that would substantiate any credible threat to the students or the school,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The incident remains under investigation and we are working closely in partnership with School District 22.”

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday’s lockdown is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2023-19624.

In addition to providing an update about the incident, police issued a reminder saying carrying fake guns can prompt a real police response.

“Using or having an imitation firearm in a public place can have serious consequences,” said the RCMP.

“Airsoft, paintball and pellet guns can all be made to closely resemble real firearms. This creates a huge safety concern for both the public and our officers who treat all firearms as real until proven otherwise.”