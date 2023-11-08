Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

2 arrested, pellet gun thought to be source of school lockdown: Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 7:03 pm
File photo of Kalamalka Secondary School in Coldstream, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of Kalamalka Secondary School in Coldstream, B.C. Google Maps
A pellet gun set off a school lockdown in the North Okanagan on Tuesday morning, police say.

Vernon RCMP say two individuals were arrested in connection with the incident at Kalamalka Secondary School in Coldstream.

A weapons report led to school officials initiating a ‘hold and secure,’ with police adding that their initial investigation suggested an individual may have been in possession of what was possibly a firearm on or near school property.

Click to play video: 'Lockdown at Abbotsford high school lifted'
Lockdown at Abbotsford high school lifted

“Further investigation has also led to police recovering the alleged weapon, an imitation firearm believed to be a pellet gun,” Vernon RCMP said on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The two suspects were later released from custody with conditions that include a future court date.

“At this time, there has not been any information or evidence collected that would substantiate any credible threat to the students or the school,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The incident remains under investigation and we are working closely in partnership with School District 22.”

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday’s lockdown is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2023-19624.

Click to play video: 'Student in custody after gun reportedly seen at Toronto high school, police say'
Student in custody after gun reportedly seen at Toronto high school, police say
In addition to providing an update about the incident, police issued a reminder saying carrying fake guns can prompt a real police response.

“Using or having an imitation firearm in a public place can have serious consequences,” said the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“Airsoft, paintball and pellet guns can all be made to closely resemble real firearms. This creates a huge safety concern for both the public and our officers who treat all firearms as real until proven otherwise.”

Click to play video: 'Teens arrested in school pellet gun incidents'
Teens arrested in school pellet gun incidents

 

