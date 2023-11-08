Menu

Crime

20-year-old driver charged in Parkland County crash that killed 2

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 3:54 pm
Township Road 531 and Range Road 22 in Parkland County View image in full screen
Parkland County RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision roll-over in the area of Township Road 531 and Range Road 22 in Parkland County on Oct. 22, 2023. Courtesy: Parkland County RCMP
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with an Oct. 22 single-vehicle crash west of Edmonton that left two young men dead.

At around 1:15 a.m., Parkland County fire, EMS and RCMP responded to a rollover near Township Road 531 and Range Road 22, which is about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.

According to RCMP, the driver ran away before officers arrived.

“Parkland RCMP, with the assistance of Edmonton Police Service helicopter Air 1, and RCMP Police Dog Service, were able to locate the driver and take him into custody,” RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Two male passengers had been ejected from the truck, RCMP said. While first responders tried to save their lives, a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead and the scene. A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died. RCMP said both men were from Parkland County.

The driver, Kaden Scheideman, 20, also a Parkland County resident, has been charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death, impaired operation causing death and impaired operation over 80 mg of alcohol per 100 mL of blood causing death.

Scheideman appeared in front of a justice and was released on bail with a number of conditions. His next court appearance is Nov. 29.

