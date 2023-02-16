Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man dead after single-vehicle crash west of Edmonton: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 2:17 pm
Police said emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Range Road 273 near Highway 627 just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Police said emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Range Road 273 near Highway 627 just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 62-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed on a road west of Edmonton on Thursday, according to Parkland RCMP.

Police said emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Range Road 273 near Highway 627 just before 8 a.m.

In a news release, the RCMP said as of late Thursday morning, investigators believe the man who died was “partially ejected” from the vehicle but did not provide further details about how they believe the crash occurred.

The man died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said drivers travelling near the scene of the crash would likely see traffic delays through part of the afternoon as collision analysts continue their investigation.

Related News
Alberta RCMPFatal CrashTrafficFatal Collisiondeadly crashHighway crashParkland RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers