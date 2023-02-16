Man dead after single-vehicle crash west of Edmonton: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 62-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed on a road west of Edmonton on Thursday, according to Parkland RCMP.

Police said emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Range Road 273 near Highway 627 just before 8 a.m.

In a news release, the RCMP said as of late Thursday morning, investigators believe the man who died was “partially ejected” from the vehicle but did not provide further details about how they believe the crash occurred.

The man died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said drivers travelling near the scene of the crash would likely see traffic delays through part of the afternoon as collision analysts continue their investigation.