Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

English Montreal School Board sues after being forced to communicate in French only

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2023 12:30 pm
The offices of the English Montreal School Board are seen Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Montreal. View image in full screen
The offices of the English Montreal School Board are seen Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The English Montreal School Board says it will take the Quebec government to court over strict language rules requiring the board to communicate exclusively in French.

The board says it will file the motion in Quebec Superior Court on Wednesday after it received a warning about its internal communications from the province’s language watchdog — Office québécois de la langue française.

It says the watchdog has interpreted the new language law — known as Bill 96 — to mean that English school boards must correspond with commissioners, principals and parents in French only.

The Montreal board — the largest English school board in the province — says that the interpretation is shocking and would place an undue burden on staff.

Bill 96 was adopted in May 2022 and most of its provisions came into effect in June 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

The EMSB has also brought one of several constitutional challenges to numerous other provisions of Bill 96.

Click to play video: 'English CEGEPs bracing for impact as parts of Quebec language law come into effect'
English CEGEPs bracing for impact as parts of Quebec language law come into effect
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices