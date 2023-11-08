Winnipeg mayor launches city’s 150th anniversary grants program

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor and council are recognizing 150 years since the city’s incorporation with a series of grants for local community organizations.

Mayor Scott Gillingham made the announcement Wednesday morning from city hall, saying grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to festivals, museums, events and organizations that incorporate the sesquicentennial theme of “Our shared stores, our shared future.”

The official 150th anniversary of the city falls on Jan. 19, 2024, in honour of the first-ever city council meeting.

“We are excited to celebrate Winnipeg 150, and want to involve local community organizations who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to our city over the years,” Gillingham said in a statement.

“Grants of up to $5,000 will be available for organizations to highlight the history and future of Winnipeg in their programming this year through music, performances, or exhibits.”

The mayor said further community events are in the works for next year as part of the Winnipeg 150 campaign, which will include funding to councillors for events in their individual wards. A video campaign focusing on Winnipeg’s Indigenous communities, a time capsule and commemorative medals to be presented to outstanding Winnipeggers are also on tap for 2024.

“I look forward to celebrating our great city’s past, but also looking forward with great anticipation and hope and aspiration into our city’s future as well,” he said.

To coincide with the anniversary celebrations, the former Carnegie Library on William Avenue is set to become the new home of the city’s archival collection once renovations are complete.

