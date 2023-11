Send this page to someone via email

Several people were injured Wednesday morning in a coach bus rollover on Highway 1, east of Wolseley, Sask., according to RCMP.

The highway is currently closed from Wolseley to the Manitoba border along Highway 1 due to poor road conditions.

RCMP said several occupants are being treated in the hospital, but they don’t have further information on how many people were hurt or how severe their injuries are.