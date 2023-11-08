Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 8

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 8'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 8
Mix of sun and cloud — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, Nov. 8, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Real estate in Saskatoon, violence against paramedics and warning signs from the Alzheimer Society.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Real Estate agent talks about resiliency in Saskatoon market

Ashley Turner with Century 21 Fusion said it’s important to look at what is happening on a local level with real estate.

Turner said realtors are seeing gains in sales as well as price but noted that may not be the case in other markets.

She said inventory is incredibly low, with numbers they haven’t seen since 2007.

Click to play video: 'Real Estate agent talks about resiliency in Saskatoon market'
Real Estate agent talks about resiliency in Saskatoon market

Saskatoon Paramedic Association discusses increases in violence

Adam Fedrau with the Saskatoon Paramedic Association said situations where paramedics are facing violence and abuse are becoming more frequent.

He said these are becoming almost daily occurrences, adding that they are often unexpected incidents of violence.

He said that this is a system-wide problem that seems to be compounding.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Paramedic Association discusses increases in violence'
Saskatoon Paramedic Association discusses increases in violence

Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan highlights warning signs

Connie Snyder said there are 10 signs for people to look for to identify Alzheimer’s disease.

She encourages people to seek a diagnosis if they see these signs.

Snyder promotes brain health, saying there are ways to reduce the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease.

Click to play video: 'Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan highlights warning signs'
Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan highlights warning signs

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 8

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 8'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 8
