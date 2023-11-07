North Okanagan high school on ‘hold and secure’ after potential weapon complaint: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kalamalka Secondary students were put on a “hold and secure” Tuesday morning after concerns about a nearby weapon were raised.

RCMP said the incident unfolded at around 10:30 a.m., and “out of an abundance of caution,” school administration initiated a hold and secure protocol to ensure the safety of the staff and students.

Officers attended the school to support the safety measures and conduct their investigation. They did not offer further information about specifics related to the potential threat, such as what kind of weapon was suspected to be in the area or how the complaint was raised.

“Following a thorough assessment of the situation it was determined the safety protocol was no longer necessary,” RCMP said.

“In consultation with police, school administration has since lifted the hold and secure and normal activities have resumed at the school.”

Const. Chris Terleski said student safety is a top priority.

“In response to any potential threats, all necessary steps to ensure their safety will be taken,” Terleski said.

The police investigation into the incident is continuing and there is no additional information for release at this time.