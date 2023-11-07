More than 100 victim impact statements heard in Winnipeg court on death of Jordyn Reimer

Send this page to someone via email

Heart-wrenching victim impact statements were heard inside a packed Winnipeg courtroom on Tuesday from the family of a young woman killed by a drunk driver in May last year.

The family of Jordyn Reimer, at the time 24, remembered the person she was and described the immense pain that has gripped their lives since her death.

The 24-year-old died after she was hit by Tyler Goodman while driving on Kildare Avenue in Transcona in Winnipeg in the early morning hours of May 1.

Goodman pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene.

Court heard the defendant admitted to having nine or 10 drinks at a Bond Street bar before getting behind the wheel, and that his vehicle was travelling 108 km/h in a 50 zone at the time of impact.

Story continues below advertisement

He fled the scene on foot before contacting his mother, Laurie Goodman, who came to pick him up. She pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

The Crown said the duo didn’t go to police until the next day and lied to officers.

Wearing purple shirts that read “Justice for Jordyn,” the victim’s family read the first of more than 100 victim impact statements submitted to court.

Her mother, Karen, remembered Jordyn as a selfless and sensitive young woman who loved hockey and dogs.

Her sister, Alex, recalled arriving at the scene the night of the crash.

“I felt my soul leave my body standing on the road,” she said. “I knew that, with what I saw at the scene, that I would never see Jordyn again.”

She said she was troubled by the fact the defendant was living free in the community, and the emotional turmoil she felt when her family got a wedding invitation with the defendant listed as a groomsman.

“He murdered my sister with his vehicle. He chose to drink and drive. He chose to drive double the speed limit and ignore the stop signs,” she said.

Her other sister, Andrea, said, “How could you be so heartless to leave the woman you just killed to die, with no chance for her to get help? Tyler Scott Goodman gave a guaranteed death sentence to Jordyn.”

Story continues below advertisement

She addressed her sister, vowing to never forgive the Goodmans.

“I’m so sorry he took you, Jordyn. I am so sorry he took your heartbeat, your laugh, your smile, your eyes, your light, and your future from you. I will never forgive them.”

Both sisters and Jordyn’s mom said the thought of their Jordyn lying alone after the crash and calling out for help is something that haunts them.

The Crown is seeking a six-year sentence for the impaired driving causing death charge and a consecutive one-year sentence for failing to remain at the scene.

Court heard that a six-month conditional sentence is also being requested for Laurie Goodman for the obstruction of justice charge.

— with files from Global’s Marney Blunt