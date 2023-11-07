Edmonton shootings decreased in October 2023 but risk to bystanders remains high

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service said the number of shootings dropped in October 2023, compared to the previous year, but the risk of innocent bystanders being hurt still remained very high.

There were 13 reported shootings in the city last month, down from 28 in September — four of which were fatal — and 22 in August, when three led to people dying.

Of the 13 occurrences in October, 10 are believed to be targeted and seven resulted in injuries. Four shootings in October were fatal, two of which were determined to be homicides.

Both of those fatal shootings happened on the same day.

The first homicide happened in the west end. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, police were called around 5 a.m. to a weapons complaint at an apartment building near 156 Street and 100 Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a young woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. EMS responded and attempted to save her life, but she died on scene.

The medical examiner confirmed Winter Star Dion, 23, died of gunshot wounds and Keyannah Rose Redbear, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder. Detectives believe the victim and accused were known to one another and court documents show Redbear has a lengthy criminal history.

The other homicide happened just a few hours later on that Wednesday in south Edmonton, when officers responded to another weapons complaint at an apartment building near 106 Street and 80 Avenue.

Upon arrival in the Old Strathcona area, police found a man suffering from critical injuries. He died on scene.

The medical examiner also found that man — 32-year-old Jordan McDonald — died of a gunshot wound. Homicide Section continues to investigate and no arrests have been made in his death.

Police said 11 of the 13 shootings in October had the potential for innocent bystanders to be harmed.

“Although we saw a decrease in gun violence in the month of October, the majority of incidents had the potential for injury to uninvolved parties,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart of the EPS gangs and guns section of the organized crime branch.

“This threat to public safety remains an ongoing concern for us and is the reason we will continue to actively work to reduce gun violence on our streets.”

Compared to October 2022, this month’s shooting occurrences were down by 19 per cent.

There have been 193 shootings reported to EPS so far in 2023, representing a 46 per cent increase over last year at this time, when 132 shootings were reported.

Police said officers have seized 787 firearms thus far in 2023.