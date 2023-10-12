Menu

Crime

Woman charged with first-degree murder in death at Edmonton apartment

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 7:04 pm
Homicide detectives investigate woman’s death at west Edmonton apartment building
WATCH: A woman is dead and homicide detectives are searching for answers inside a walk-up apartment building in west Edmonton. As Morgan Black reports, her family is devastated and looking for answers too.
A 23-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another 23-year-old woman who was found in west Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 11, police officers responded to a weapons complaint at an apartment building near 156th Street and 100th Avenue. They found a woman with serious, life-threatening injuries.

EMS tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family identified her as Winter Star Dion, the mother of a seven-year-old girl. An autopsy confirmed her identity and determined she died from gunshot wounds and her death is a homicide.

“She was a good girl,” Belinda Dion, the victim’s mother, said. “She was only 23 and she had a whole life ahead of her and now she’s gone.

Story continues below advertisement

“She had a heart of gold.”

Edmonton police said Thursday that Keyannah Rose Redbear, also 23, was charged with first-degree murder.

Detectives believe Redbear and Dion knew each other.

