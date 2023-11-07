Try-a-trade and technology career fair kicks off in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Skilled Trade and Technology Week has kicked off in Saskatchewan.

Students from grades 8 to 12 are at Campus Regina Public learning about different skills, trades and technology.

Over the next four days, these students get the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities in fields like construction, technology and fashion.

According to the executive director of Skills Canada Saskatchewan, Jayden Leister, it’s activity-based learning.

“The kids are going to come try different activities and get some exposure to some of the careers and technologies that are available to them and then hopefully go home and remember that experience and maybe consider developing those skills in the future,” Leister said.

The week promotes career opportunities in the skilled trade and technology sectors. It is organized by Skills Canada Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC).

Leister benefited from Skills Canada competitions years ago and had a successful tech career. He believes these activities will help students explore and develop essential skills.

“This is just to bring awareness to kids about trades and technology careers. There are good options to support their own life and also develop and learn all these really cool skills. Kids have that opportunity here in Saskatchewan,” he said.

“I was one of those kids. I went through Skills Canada competitions myself, through mobile robotics. It set me up tremendously. I had a successful tech career. Now I get to be the person who helps other young kids get those same opportunities.”

Jenna Tucker, a Grade 12 student, developed an interest in trades when she was in Grade 9 and has taken various courses to help her figure out what fits her the best.

“With these skills and opportunity at Campus Regina Public, it has opened up more chances for me to figure out maybe I want to go into plumbing, electrical or construction,” Tucker said.

The career fair is held at Campus Regina Public, where many students come to acquire trade and technology skills after school year-round.

The principal, Larry Somers, believes young people develop ideas they carry into their future from a very young age, therefore this exposure comes at a very good time.

” We got students here from Grade 8 right through to Grade 12 all looking at different options. I don’t think you are ever too young to start getting ideas and what passion you may want to follow in your future,” Somers said.