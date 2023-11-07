Regina artist creates beaded poppies in honour of Indigenous Veterans Day

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina artist is usually busy at the beginning of November creating beaded poppies for customers and Indigenous veterans.

Julie Kinistino has been beading since she was seven years old and has specifically focused on making beaded poppies for the past seven years. She has seen this type of craft become more popular and most often requested.

“For me, it just represents the veterans that fought for our country,” Kinistino said.

Beading poppies has a personal significance as she has loved ones in her family who served in the Canadian Armed Forces. A portion of the proceeds she makes goes to veterans and also to charity.

“I try and make a little bit of money for the veterans,” she said. “Basically, the rest goes to buying supplies and sometimes I give them away, too, when I see veterans at work.”

Story continues below advertisement

National Indigenous Veterans Day is recognized throughout the country every year on Nov. 8. Kinistino said making beaded poppies is her way of showing her appreciation to the Indigenous veterans out there.

“It’s a way to appreciate our First Nation veterans for their contribution (for) our freedom and the part that they played to be acknowledged,” she said.

Her beaded poppies sell for $25 each and she can be found on social media.