Canada

Catholic archdiocese including Sask. releases long-awaited residential school records

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2023 3:10 pm
Geraldine Shingoose says she was shocked to learn that only about 30 residential school survivors have opted to archive records of the abuses they experience. The survivor of the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan says she did to ensure her story continues to be shared. View image in full screen
A Catholic archdiocese that includes parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario released long-awaited residential schools records this week.

The news comes as religious leaders face accusations they are keeping information about the largely church-run institutions secret.

Archbishop Murray Chatlain says the Keewatin-Le Pas archdiocese gave the documents to the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation on Monday.

That was one day before his testimony at a Senate committee that is studying the withholding of records.

Chatlain says an archdiocese staff member found a box of files containing some residential school lists in 2021, and they agreed to digitize the records in consultation with the national centre.

Trending Now

But he says copies had been shared only with a local historical society to date, and the records didn’t make their way to the centre until Monday.

