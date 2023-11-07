S&P/TSX composite index down more than 100 points as oil falls below US$80 per barrel

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading with losses led by the energy sector as the price of oil dropped below US$80 per barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 127.31 points at 19,616.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.90 points at 34,160.76. The S&P 500 index was up 14.48 points at 4,380.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 127.10 points at 13,645.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.65 cents US compared with 73.12 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was down US$2.42 at US$78.40 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$3.18 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$16.10 at US$1,972.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.68 a pound.