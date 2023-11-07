Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen boat, drugs and gun recovered by Kelowna Mounties

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 12:58 pm
Kelowna Police Services. View image in full screen
Kelowna Police Services. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An attempt to take off with someone else’s boat ended quickly for the would-be thieves, Kelowna RCMP said.

A  boat was stolen from a residence in the Upper Mission area of Kelowna on Nov. 6, at approximately 2:15 a.m., RCMP said. CCTV of the theft showed a white Ford pickup truck departing the residence hauling the large fibreglass boat on a trailer.

It was spotted just after noon on the same day, and it was pulled over in a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Casorso Road.

“While the driver and one passenger remained on scene and were safely taken into custody, a second passenger fled on foot and was arrested shortly after in a nearby commercial parking lot,” RCMP said.

As a result of the arrests, police also seized drugs and a gun.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna residents in shock following police-related shooting'
West Kelowna residents in shock following police-related shooting
Trending Now

“CCTV footage from a private residence significantly supported this investigation and assisted our frontline officers in recovering the stolen vessel within hours,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

“This video evidence, a watchful eye and several RCMP teams working well together were instrumental in this recovery.”

The driver and the passenger who were arrested at the scene have since been released on undertakings to appear in court at a later date.

The passenger who fled remains in custody for outstanding warrants. Once completed, the investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service with recommended charges against all parties.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices