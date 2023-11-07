Menu

Entertainment

‘A good day’ for Winnipeg rap fans: legend Ice Cube to perform at arena

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 11:34 am
Rapper Ice Cube performs onstage in this file photo.
Rapper Ice Cube performs onstage in this file photo. Global News / File
It’s a “good day” for local hip-hop fans: an icon of the genre is coming back to Winnipeg next February.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Tuesday that Ice Cube, whose hits include It Was a Good Day, will take the stage at Canada Life Centre on Feb. 28, 2024, as part of his Straight Into Canada tour.

The 54-year-old, who has sold more than 10 million albums as a solo artist, first rose to fame in the late 1980s as a driving force behind gangsta rap pioneers NWA, before launching an acclaimed solo career with the politically charged hit records AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, Death Certificate,  The Predator, and Lethal Injection, all released between 1990-93.

He has released six more solo albums in the years since, and has become equally as known as an actor and filmmaker, starring in dramas like Boyz N The Hood and Three Kings, and comedies such as the Friday series — which he also wrote and produced — Barbershop, and Are We There Yet?

Supporting Ice Cube in Winnipeg next February are rapper and actor Xzibit, as well as Canadian DJ Kav.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.

Winnipeg looking to improve getting big concerts in city
