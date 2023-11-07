Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

First group of Canadians has left Gaza, Joly says

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 10:23 am
Click to play video: 'Israel-Hamas: Israeli forces advance deeper into Gaza while civilian casualties mount'
Israel-Hamas: Israeli forces advance deeper into Gaza while civilian casualties mount
WARNING: This video contains disturbing details. Viewer discretion is advised. Gaza's health ministry, run by Hamas, says more than 10,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas conflict flared up, and more bloodshed is expected as Israel's military pushes deeper into the territory. Daniele Hamamdjian looks at the intensifying attacks of Israel's operation aimed at wiping out Hamas, and the mounting deaths of Palestinian civilians despite small signs of humanitarian aid.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Evacuations of Canadians from Gaza have begun, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says.

Joly said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday that the “first group” of Canadians left the territory as Israeli troops continued weeks of airstrikes and ground attacks following the deadly surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Joly said Canadian officials have met the evacuated Canadians on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, where thousands of Palestinians and foreign nationals have gathered in an attempt to flee Gaza.

Some 450 Canadians and their family members are in the region and have expressed a desire to leave, Global Affairs Canada officials have said.

It is not clear at this time how many Canadians were in the group that was evacuated Tuesday.

More to come.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices