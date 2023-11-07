Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

20 individuals arrested following investigation into carjackings, armed robberies in Peel: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 11:46 am
Investigators from the Peel Regional Police central robbery bureau (CRB) have disrupted and dismantled an organized group they allege is responsible for multiple armed robberies and carjacking. View image in full screen
Investigators from the Peel Regional Police central robbery bureau (CRB) have disrupted and dismantled an organized group they allege is responsible for multiple armed robberies and carjacking. AMA
A number of people have been arrested and more than 100 charges have been laid as a result of Project Sterling, an extensive armed robbery and carjacking investigation by the Peel Regional Police central robbery bureau (CRB).

At a press conference Tuesday, police said investigators “disrupted and dismantled” an organized group based in Brampton responsible for multiple armed robberies and carjackings in the area as a result of Project Sterling.

Police said the investigation began in early 2023 following an increase in pharmacy robberies and carjackings in the area.

According to police, in 2022, there were 135 armed pharmacy robberies, representing a 400 per cent increase from the previous year, and in 2023, there has been a 67 per cent increase in carjackings in Peel.

Over several months, the CRB investigated and charged accused members of the organized crime group for the offences.

CRB investigators also identified at-risk youth who were recruited to conduct these criminal acts, according to police.

Police said 20 individuals — eight adults and 12 youth — have been arrested and 103 charges have been laid.

Investigators also seized multiple firearms and recovered six stolen vehicles valued at over $125,000.

Police told reporters the organized group is “very well-known” and is based in Brampton but has ties to other cities.

Police said the robberies the group committed were often violent and members were often armed while committing those robberies.

“The Project Sterling investigation has supported a decrease in pharmacy robberies and carjackings,” Deputy Chief Nick Milionvich said. “It has also prevented more of our at-risk youth from being exploited in committing these crimes.”

Trending Now

Since the start of Project Sterling, carjackings have declined by 11 per cent and pharmacy robberies by 62 per cent compared with the previous year, according to police.

Police said an additional 20 violent robbery-related investigations have also been solved.

The investigation also identified the group responsible for an armed carjacking in Brampton and a drive-by shooting of a student in Toronto, police said.

