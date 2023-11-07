Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Driver flees, then returns to scene of serious pedestrian collision: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 11:32 am
The scene of the collision at Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision at Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive. Global News
A driver involved in a serious collision that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries fled the scene of the incident but later returned, police say.

Toronto police said it happened in the Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive area, which is around Highway 401. Emergency crews responded at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The victim is a man in his 30s, paramedics said.

As of Tuesday morning, the driver hadn’t been charged with any offences.

“It’s too early in the investigation to confirm what charges will be laid, if any,” a police spokesperson said.

The intersection was closed as officers investigated.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

