Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Nov. 7

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 10:01 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 7'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 7
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Historical travel, Taylor Swift’s branding, and financial literacy.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Nov. 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The importance of historical travel and teaching humanity

Czarina Sastaunik with Uniglobe Carefree Travel talked about the benefits of historical travel.

She said trips that really resonate with her are the ones where you immerse yourself in the history of a destination.

Sastaunik said popular historical travel destinations for Canadians include Italy and Germany.

Click to play video: 'The importance of historical travel and teaching humanity'
The importance of historical travel and teaching humanity

Marketing expert delves into Taylor Swift’s branding

Ryan Townend, marketing expert with WJ Agency, spoke about the effectiveness of Taylor Swift’s branding.

He said so many people love Swift, saying she really knows how to get people on board with her brand.

Townend said it’s amazing to see the power that Swift has on brands.

Click to play video: 'Marketing expert delves into Taylor Swift’s branding'
Marketing expert delves into Taylor Swift’s branding

BDO Debt Solutions talks financial literacy

Jasmin Brown, senior vice president of BDO, said many Canadians are facing what is being called an affordability crisis.

She said people were generally uncomfortable talking about debt, but added that people can speak with their bank, financial advisor or debt professional.

Brown said topics like budgeting, exploring interest rates and looking at different types of debt are information that can go into people’s toolkits.

Click to play video: 'BDO Debt Solutions talks financial literacy'
BDO Debt Solutions talks financial literacy

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Cloudy day ahead with building precipitation — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, Nov. 7, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 7'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 7
