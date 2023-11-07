Penticton Indian Band celebrates the grand opening of Snxastwilxtn Recovery House 

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton Indian Band community came together Monday to celebrate the grand opening of a groundbreaking for the Snxastwilxtn Recovery House.

The program is dedicated to addressing substance abuse and alcoholism among Indigenous individuals.



“I’ve struggled with addictions and alcoholism for 20-plus years,” said Lyle Bonneau, Penticton Indian Band member.

“I’ve been in and out of treatment centers, I went to nine in total. When I came freshly out of treatment a place like this wasn’t here, so when I came back to the community without something like this, I ended up relapsing.”

Central to this unique program is the incorporation of traditional teachings and healing techniques, combined with Western philosophies of wellness.

“It’s giving them that first step that they need, it’s helping support them, it’s creating a community, and people that are often in addiction feel very isolated so this is giving them a way of helping them, maybe find their sense of belonging and their connection to the community and within themselves,” said Melissa Letendre, Recovery House manager.

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel said it is well-known that his community struggles with substance abuse and this recovery house will address that.

“This kind of a facility allows you to come in and just open up and speak to someone about any of your issues, any of your problems,” said Gabriel.

The launch of the Snxastwilxtn Recovery House signifies a significant step forward in hopes of empowering Indigenous individuals to embark on a journey of cultural and spiritual healing.