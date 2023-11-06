‘The most amazing spirit’: Saik’uz First Nation missing member, Chelsey Quaw, found dead

Send this page to someone via email

A devastating outcome for one family and community after RCMP confirmed that the remains of Chelsey Quaw, who went missing in early October, were found.

Pam Heron — Quaw’s mother — said in a statement released Monday that her daughter was loved and cared for deeply by her family, friends and community.

“Chelsey had the most amazing spirit, beautiful strength and independence,” Heron said in the statement. “Most importantly, she had an incredible impact on those in her life. We will

not rest until we get answers.”

Quaw was last seen leaving her father’s residence during the early hours of Oct. 11 on Saik’uz First Nation near Vanderhoof, B.C.

On Nov. 3, the family held a press conference to raise awareness about Quaw’s disappearance and Heron spoke of her daughter as incredibly loving and caring.

“She’s very loved, educated, hardworking,” Heron said through tears. “She loves her culture, she connects with nature by walking her dog Pepper, she would have contacted me by now if she could.

“She loves her family. She would never leave us without telling us.”

In a short news release sent out Monday afternoon, Vanderhoof RCMP confirmed Quaw had been found deceased in a “wooded area” on the First Nation.

The RCMP said they are actively investigating Quaw’s cause of death, as is the BC Coroners Service.

“Chelsey was a beautiful soul that was taken from us too soon,” said Mary Teegee, Carrier Sekani Family Services child and family services executive director.

“We need to ensure that something like this never happens again. There are 33 Highway of Tears Recommendations and 231 Calls for Justice that need our action now.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vanderhoof RCMP at 1-250-567-2222. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.