Crime

Surrey RCMP Serious Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in Fraser Heights

By Catherine Garrett & Janet Brown Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 5:36 pm
One person is dead and another has been arrested after an incident in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighborhood on Sunday.

Surrey RCMP says it happened at a house near 161 Street and 110th Avenue.

Mounties tell Global News an adult man was found dead and another person was arrested but later released.

A motive is unknown, however, police confirm the two individuals were known to each other.

The Serious Crimes Unit is investigating along with the BC Coroners Service to determine the victim’s cause of death.

