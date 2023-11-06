Surrey RCMP Serious Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in Fraser Heights

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another has been arrested after an incident in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighborhood on Sunday.

Surrey RCMP says it happened at a house near 161 Street and 110th Avenue.

Mounties tell Global News an adult man was found dead and another person was arrested but later released.

A motive is unknown, however, police confirm the two individuals were known to each other.

The Serious Crimes Unit is investigating along with the BC Coroners Service to determine the victim’s cause of death.