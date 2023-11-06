Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 person dead after weekend fire in central Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 5:05 pm
File: An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck pictured in Edmonton Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. View image in full screen
File: An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck pictured in Edmonton Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Few details have been released, but a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) has confirmed a person has died after a fire broke out in the city’s core on Sunday.

EFRS said firefighters were called to the area of 95th Street and 105th Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. They said the fatal fire is currently under investigation but did not provide details about where the fire occurred or what happened.

Global News has reached out to police to see if they have details about what happened.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'An overnight fire in Northwest Edmonton’s Trumpeter neighbourhood has residents raising concerns about emergency response times'
An overnight fire in Northwest Edmonton’s Trumpeter neighbourhood has residents raising concerns about emergency response times
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices