1 person dead after weekend fire in central Edmonton

Few details have been released, but a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) has confirmed a person has died after a fire broke out in the city’s core on Sunday.

EFRS said firefighters were called to the area of 95th Street and 105th Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. They said the fatal fire is currently under investigation but did not provide details about where the fire occurred or what happened.

Global News has reached out to police to see if they have details about what happened.

More to come…