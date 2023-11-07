Menu

Canada

Heads up! Delivery of 4 massive beer tanks to shut down roads in Ontario city

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 9:54 am
Trucks with signs for "oversized load" carrying massive white fermenting tanks. View image in full screen
The fermenting tanks on their way to London, Ont., from Sarnia as seen Nov. 7, 2023. via Sarnia Police
Four massive beer tanks will surely cause a buzz in southwestern Ontario as they make their way to their new home at Labatt Brewery in London.

The brewing equipment, over 33 metres long and nearly seven metres wide, is expected to take up two lanes of traffic at a slow pace as it arrives in the city from Lambton County sometime between 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The fermenting tanks, worth a combined $13.5 million, were manufactured in Germany and were transported to Canada by ship. They will now be travelling by land as they make their way to their new home in London as part of an expansion at the brewery.

“That’s our hometown brewery where we brew over 40% of Canada’s beer. So we’ve invested in these so we can basically brew more beer to meet consumer demand,” said Hannah Love, Labatt Breweries of Canada senior director for external affairs and communications.

The tanks will provide additional capacity of 597,000 hectolitres of beer (one hL is equivalent to 100L).

The City of London issued a notice warning of expected delays on Fanshawe Park Road east to Highbury Avenue and then through Hamilton Road and Horton Road, Richmond Street and, finally, Grey Street.

However, Love says the precious cargo isn’t expected to make it to the brewery until dark.

“They travel very slowly because the convoy’s so large. Hence why we’ve been working with local authorities… just to make sure that everybody’s aware that they are coming. So they’re kind of expected to land at the brewery very late this evening into tomorrow morning.”

Police will be in the area while the beer tank delivery moves through the city.

Public transit riders can also expect delays and detours on most routes with full information available on the London Transit Commission’s website.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

