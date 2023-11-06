Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Entertainment

Evan Ellingson, ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ and ‘CSI: Miami’ child star, dies at 35

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 3:40 pm
Evan Ellingson. View image in full screen
FILE - 'My Sister's Keeper' and 'CSI: Miami' actor Evan Ellingson died on Nov. 5, 2023, the San Bernardino County coroner confirmed. Giacinta Pace/NBC NewsWire
Evan Ellingson, an actor best known for his childhood roles in My Sister’s Keeper and CSI: Miami, has died. He was 35.

The San Bernardino County coroner confirmed the news of Ellingson’s death on Sunday. The authority said the actor was discovered dead in a bedroom of his Fontana, Calif., residence shortly after 11:30 a.m. local time.

The cause of Ellingson’s death is not known. The coroner’s office said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning, though results have not yet been published.

Foul play is not suspected.

The cast of 'My Sister's Keeper' on a red carpet. View image in full screen
(Left to right) Cameron Diaz, Sofia Vassilieva, Abigail Breslin, Evan Ellinson and Jason Patric attend the world premiere of ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ on Wednesday, June 24, 2009, in New York. AP Photo/Evan Agostini

TMZ was first to report news of Ellingson’s death.

Ellingson’s father told the outlet his son had been a resident of a sober-living home at the time of his death. Michael Ellingson said the actor struggled with addiction in the past but had been improving.

Evan Ellingson as Kyle Harmon on 'CSI: Miami.' View image in full screen
Evan Ellingson as Kyle Harmon in ‘CSI: Miami.’. Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Ellingson had not worked in film or television in over a decade, according to his IMDb page.

He is best known for playing the son of Cameron Diaz and Jesse Fitzgerald in the 2009 film My Sister’s Keeper. Ellingson also portrayed Kyle Harmon, the son of day shift supervisor Horatio Caine (played by David Caruso), in the TV drama CSI: Miami.

Ellingson’s other credits include Letters from Iwo Jima24 and a 2001 appearance on General Hospital. 

Evan Ellingson and James Cromwell in '24.' View image in full screen
Evan Ellingson and James Cromwell in Season 6 of the TV series ’24.’. Everett Collection via CP
