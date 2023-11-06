Evan Ellingson, ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ and ‘CSI: Miami’ child star, dies at 35

Evan Ellingson, an actor best known for his childhood roles in My Sister’s Keeper and CSI: Miami, has died. He was 35.
The San Bernardino County coroner confirmed the news of Ellingson’s death on Sunday. The authority said the actor was discovered dead in a bedroom of his Fontana, Calif., residence shortly after 11:30 a.m. local time.
The cause of Ellingson’s death is not known. The coroner’s office said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning, though results have not yet been published.
Foul play is not suspected.
TMZ was first to report news of Ellingson’s death.
Ellingson’s father told the outlet his son had been a resident of a sober-living home at the time of his death. Michael Ellingson said the actor struggled with addiction in the past but had been improving.
Ellingson had not worked in film or television in over a decade, according to his IMDb page.
He is best known for playing the son of Cameron Diaz and Jesse Fitzgerald in the 2009 film My Sister’s Keeper. Ellingson also portrayed Kyle Harmon, the son of day shift supervisor Horatio Caine (played by David Caruso), in the TV drama CSI: Miami.
Ellingson’s other credits include Letters from Iwo Jima, 24 and a 2001 appearance on General Hospital.
