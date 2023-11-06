Menu

Fire

Crews called to fire at south Edmonton commercial building late Sunday night

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 12:13 pm
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 96th Street and 31st Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. on Sunday night. View image in full screen
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 96th Street and 31st Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. on Sunday night. Global News
Crews were kept busy overnight after a fire broke out at a commercial building in south Edmonton late Sunday.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 96th Street and 31st Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. on Sunday night.

“Eleven units were dispatched with the first unit arriving on scene at 10:44 pm,” the EFRS said. “The fire was under control at 4:55 am and crews are still on scene.

“The cause of this fire has not yet been determined and fire investigators are on scene.”

No injuries were reported, according to EFRS.

