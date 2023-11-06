Crews called to fire at south Edmonton commercial building late Sunday night

Crews were kept busy overnight after a fire broke out at a commercial building in south Edmonton late Sunday.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 96th Street and 31st Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. on Sunday night.
“Eleven units were dispatched with the first unit arriving on scene at 10:44 pm,” the EFRS said. “The fire was under control at 4:55 am and crews are still on scene.
“The cause of this fire has not yet been determined and fire investigators are on scene.”
No injuries were reported, according to EFRS.
