Crews called to fire at south Edmonton commercial building late Sunday night

Crews were kept busy overnight after a fire broke out at a commercial building in south Edmonton late Sunday.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to a blaze in the area of 96th Street and 31st Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. on Sunday night.

“Eleven units were dispatched with the first unit arriving on scene at 10:44 pm,” the EFRS said. “The fire was under control at 4:55 am and crews are still on scene.

“The cause of this fire has not yet been determined and fire investigators are on scene.”

No injuries were reported, according to EFRS.