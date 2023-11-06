Town of Whitby and CUPE walk away from negotiations

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly two days of aggressive bargaining, the union representing more than 300 full-time workers for the Town of Whitby says there is still no deal for its members. And now CUPE Local 53 president Rob Radford says the town is looking at hiring replacement workers to fill the gaps for an upcoming hockey tournament.

“They’ve asked the employees, proposed to have the employees come in at almost double the wage of what our part-time staff are making,” Radford said.

“And to be a scab, crossing a picket line in the same breath, it’s just not acceptable.”

Radford says they were hopeful heading into the latest talks — but after hours of back and forth, it just wasn’t happening.

“We made a proposal to the measures that we thought was going to break the deadlock.

It was unsuccessful,” Radford said.

For workers like Greg French, who’s been working at Iroquois Park Sports Complex for years, it’s a hit to morale.

“It’s insulting. It’s demeaning to the jobs we do. Really, it shows the focus of the corporation isn’t on solutions.”

The roadblock to resolution continues to be scheduling and for CUPE members to keep their ability to veto schedule changes.

But the Town of Whitby has since asked for more power with scheduling as it increases services.

In a statement, Whitby CAO Matt Gaskell says they believe they made a fair offer in the latest deal.

“Our latest offer made changes to ensure zero impact on current employees, along with increasing annual personal days by one,” Gaskell said.

The offer still on the table includes a 9.5 per cent increase, along with shift premiums and benefit improvements. Gaskell says the latest offer also tried to address the concerns of work-life balance.

“Respecting CUPE’s concerns regarding work life balance, we also increased the number of annual personal days that an employee can take from three to four. Personal days can be used by staff to attend medical appointments, specialist appointments, and others,” he said.

Town officials have maintained they are ready to find a path forward, but insist they need the ability to staff their programs and services to work for their residents.

But CUPE says that’s the problem with the scheduling change request. Radford says it would give up something they’ve fought years to keep for their members.

“We’ve worked for decades to provide a schedule that meets the needs of our employees and allows them to have a work-life balance,” Radford said.

It’s been three long weeks for workers like Jean Herold, who works in the fleet parts management division. She says although it won’t affect her, she believes it’s a downward spiral.

“I know they want to change the schedules of eight of my workers as far as hours.

I think once they have a hold on us, who knows what it’s going to lead to,” Herold said.

The town’s CAO says they are now forced to balance the needs of the community and plan to expand services, including contracted snow removal and reopening arenas gradually.

A second garbage drop-off site was opened on Friday, replacing the McKinney Arena location. Officials say they are continuing to focus on running the town operations, including holiday events coming up.

Meanwhile, staff members like Herold say they are in it for the long haul, no matter how cold it gets.

When asked, “We’re going to see barrels of fire aren’t we?”

“Exactly, and pots of chili too,” she said.